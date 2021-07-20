Red Bull could ask the FIA ​​for further action against Hamilton

Verstappen he hit the barriers at Silverstone Turn 9 (Copse) on the first lap of the race after colliding with title rival Hamilton.

They had already fought hard during several previous corners, before Hamilton attacked Verstappen and touched him when neither of them gave ground.

The FIA ​​ruled that Hamilton was guilty of causing the accident and was given a 10-second penalty. But in the end, the penalty mattered little as he was able to rally to win the British Grand Prix.

The Red Bull advisor, Helmut Marko, suggested that the usual punishments weren’t enough for Hamilton based on what he had done, and argued that the FIA ​​should even consider excluding him from a race.

Speaking after the race, the Red Bull team principal, Christian Horner, said the team would weigh its options on whether to go further, though it doesn’t think it would do much good.

“We have some rights available [dijo en referencia a apelar], but I think that, unfortunately, the result … the stewards are quite determined, “said Horner.

“I think it will not make sense to take things further, but we will analyze it. We will talk about it shortly, but that would be my initial reaction.”

According to FIA rules, there are not many avenues open for Red Bull to request official action. In racing, penalties, such as 10 seconds to Hamilton, cannot be appealed, so Red Bull was unable to challenge that.

In theory, Red Bull would need to find something new related to the incident to believe that there is something to complain about. You could also request that the FIA ​​investigate the matter further.

Horner said Verstappen was “bruised and beaten” after what was the biggest accident of his career.

“It’s gone through all the precautionary checks,” Horner explained. “He maintained consciousness at all times, but he is beaten and bruised.”

“It’s the biggest accident of his career, a 51G incident, so I’m thankful that it ‘just’ was that, and that he was able to get out of the car on his own, because it was a huge accident.”