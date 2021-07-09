Red Bull clarifies that it is not sacrificing its 2022

The Milton Keynes team has been much more aggressive in developing the RB16B than his rival for the title, Mercedes, with his own car.

While Mercedes has had a very limited development program, and its final update will come at the British Grand Prix, Red Bull has not stopped striving to improve its chassis.

They have overhauled all areas of the car, including the ailerons, diffuser, bottom and bargeboard area, in an attempt to get more performance.

Red Bull Team Principal, Christian Horner, suggested after his victory at the Austrian Grand Prix where he increased his lead in the constructors’ championship, that they are still determined to go ahead with this year’s project.

“You have to go week by week, race by race and I think the team is doing a great job balancing the challenges of this year and next,” he explained about the risk of not focusing their efforts on 2022.

“It’s nothing new. I mean, there’s a lot being done about it right now, but we’ve had other big rule changes in the past, so you just have to balance the resources and apply them where it’s needed most. I think. the team is working incredibly hard, extremely well and effectively. “

Also read:

Despite having won the last five races, Red Bull has no illusions that next week’s British GP is not going to be a tougher challenge for them.

Normally the circuit of Silverstone has been better adapted to the strengths of the aerodynamic package of Mercedes and, therefore, it will be a perfect indicator to know if Red Bull whether or not you have a car that’s faster on all circuits right now.

Horner admitted: “It’s a shame we don’t have more races in Austria, because now we are heading to a circuit that has really been a stronghold of Mercedes for the last seven years.”

“It’s a different challenge with the introduction of the sprint race, a different format that weekend. Obviously, Mercedes has been enormously strong there over the years, and Lewis has their support at home as well. So we hope that be a great challenge. “

“We know that it is a stronghold for Mercedes. So it will be fascinating to see if we can repeat this performance to the next race we have at our home. “

“I think we’ve found a good window of working with the car in the last few races and I think hopefully we can work within that window at Silverstone.”