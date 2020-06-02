Club of the interior of São Paulo also revealed that a group, with players and members of the coaching staff, performed tests this Monday

Red Bull Bragantino revealed on Monday the results of tests carried out on players, coaching staff and club officials. According to the press office, no cases were identified in the list. However, a person in the administrative sector is infected. She has already been isolated and is following all the necessary recommendations, in addition to having no symptoms.

The club from the interior of São Paulo also revealed that a group, with players and members of the coaching staff, totaling ten people, performed the tests on Monday. As long as the results are not revealed, they will continue training from home.

Bragantino players performed tests for covid-19

Photo: Bragantino / Press Release / Estadão

Red Bull Bragantino will resume training on Tuesday. They will be physical activities in small groups, with no contact between players, according to the club.

The Paulista Football Federation has not yet set a date to continue the Paulista Championship. The entity issued a schedule of how to behave during training and games in the midst of the pandemic, but awaits a position from the state government.

São Paulo is making activities more flexible, as it starts this Monday. However, it still continues to veto the realization of games or even the opening of gyms.

