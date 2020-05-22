Since the announcement of Sebastian Vettel’s departure from Ferrari starting next season, many rumors have been created about the driver’s future. For Helmut Marko, one of the bosses of Red Bull, the best decision for the German would be the retirement of Formula 1.

“Before accepting to go to a squad midfielder team, you have to take into account that he is a four-time champion who has achieved many things in this sport and that he has a peaceful financial situation. I would say that, knowing his personality, it would be best to stop It would be a shame for the sport, but for the person Sebastian Vettel it would be the best solution if there is no place in a winning team “, he commented in an interview with the channel Sky Sports.

Vettel still has a contract with Ferrari until the end of 2020 (Photo: Reproduction / Ferrari)

A return by Vettel to RBR has already been ruled out. For the 2021 season, the team will retain Max Verstappen and Alex Albon. The other top team in Formula 1 would be Mercedes, but their transfer to the team is very unlikely.

“I talked to Seb about the possibilities at RBR. But as they don’t exist, since we have contracts with Max and Alex, and the understanding was that he will continue if he has a winning car, which would be Mercedes in this case,” he said.

After the departure of Ferrari, the name of Vettel was considered in Renault and McLaren, with the departure of Carlos Sainz and Daniel Ricciardo. However, the vacancy at McLaren has already been filled by Ricciardo himself, while Fernando Alonso is being considered at Renault. The future of the four-time world champion is at stake. This could be the German’s last season driving a Formula 1 car.

