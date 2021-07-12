Red Bull and Max Verstappen lead F1 constructors’ championship odds

07/12/2021 at 12:21 AM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

Lewis hamilton Y Mercedes they are two names that are better understood together. The historic duo of the Formula 1 has offered a constant automotive recital in recent times, reaching instances of performance that, it was believed, were unattainable for the rest of the competitors. However, a new duo emerged to face such an empire and, thanks to this, the constructors’ championship has new favorites: Max Verstappen and Red Bull.

In this sense, bookmakers value the Dutchman’s victory at 1.65, almost one euro above the price of the conquest of Hamilton (2.5 euros). Behind them, although with a more remarkable distance, figures such as Sergio perez Y Valtteri Bottas (10 euros each) and Lando norris, whose conquest is paid at 25 euros.

Likewise, it should be noted that Red Bull is in the first place of the classification with 286 points, while Mercedes follows with 242 points. Proportionally, the teams of Mclaren (141), Ferrari (122) and Alphatauri (48) close the first five places in the classification, although the gap between both ‘divisions’ is palpable enough to consider that, ultimately, the championship only has two true contenders.