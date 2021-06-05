Red Bull and Ferrari dominate in …

Checo Pérez (Red Bull) set the best time in FP2 followed by his teammate Max Verstappen and the Ferraris of Sainz and Leclerc. Alonso was 6th with the Mercedes out of the top ten

June 4, 2021 (15:10 CET)

Czech Pérez he was the fastest of the second free session (FP2) by setting a best time of 1’42 ”115. From behind his partner in Red Bull Max verstappen, closely followed by the Ferraris from Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc. Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri) qualified fifth just ahead of the Spanish Fernando Alonso (Alpine), half a second behind Pérez.

Out of the top ten the two Mercedes drivers qualified: Lewis Hamilton was 11th 1 second from Pérez and Valtteri Bottas 16th 2 seconds behind the Red Bull driver.

About 15 minutes after the second free practice session (FP2) started, Nicholas latifi lost control of his Williams and was stopped in the middle of the track, causing the Red flag. At that moment, Carlos Sainz led the session with the Pirelli medium compound, after setting a time lower than the best in FP1. Saiz’s time was 1’43 ”162, the best in FP1 with Max Verstappen as the protagonist was 1’43” 184. Behind Sainz, and also with the media: Leclerc Gasly and Verstappen, while Alonso was fifth with the softs.

The action was short-lived due to the red flag, once it was resumed, all the drivers started on the soft tires, clearly the fastest on this Baku track. But Mick schumacher he was in the pits with an oil pressure problem in his Haas.

When it was only two minutes until the middle of the session, Charles Leclerc he lost control of his Ferrari SF21 and crashed head-on into the wards at Turn 15. The “Virtual safety car”, for Leclerc to return to the pits, leaving his smashed front wing on the track. Sainz was still occupying the first position of the classification followed by his partner, Gasly was third. Czech Pérez had risen to fourth place and immediately afterwards placed first, lowering Sainz’s time by 1 second (1’42 ”115). His teammate Max Verstappen placed second. From the 11th position, Hamilton on the radio said that he could not find the time and was located 1 second behind Pérez.

In FP2 Leclerc crashed into the guards at Turn 15 and smashed the front wing of his Ferrari

During the last part of FP2 there were no changes in the classification of the first ones. Pérez had the best time followed by his teammate Verstappen, the two Ferraris from Sainz and Leclerc, Gasly was 5th and Alonso 6th, with the Mercedes outside the top ten: Hamilton 11th and Bottas 16th.

FP3 will start on Saturday at 11am (CET).

CLASSIFICATION FP2:

1 Sergio Pérez Red Bull Honda 1’42.115 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda 1’42.216 0.101

3 Carlos Sainz Ferrari Ferrari 1’42.243 0.1284 Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 1’42.436 0.321 5 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda 1’42.534 0.419

6 Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault 1’42.693 0.5787 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1’42.941 0.826 8 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 1’43.018 0.903 9 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 1’43.020 0.905 10 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Honda 1’43.130 1.015 11 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 1’43.156 1.041 12 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1’43.220 1,105 13 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes 1’43,298 1,183 14 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 1’43,812 1,697 15 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes 1’43,881 1,766 16 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 1’44,184 2,069 17 George Russell Williams Mercedes 1 ’44 .557 2.442 18 Nikita Mazepin Haas Ferrari 1’45.563 3,448 19 Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari 1’46,095 3,980 20 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 1’46,983 4,868

