Red Bull already builds its engine factory to win it all with “the best talents”

With presumably less than a year to go until the 2022 season begins, the team to beat and which hopes to end the monopoly of Mercedes in Formula 1 has launched the construction of its new facilities.

Inheriting Honda’s power units was the decision made by a Red Bull that found itself between a rock and a hard place when the Japanese announced that they would leave Formula 1 again after the conclusion of the current season, a move that surprised a large part of the paddock when they saw that they were finally obtaining the positive results to which they aspired since their fateful return in 2015 at the hands of McLaren.

After just two Grand Prizes, the energy drink team has confirmed that the construction of the facilities dedicated to its future power units is already underway. “We are going to apply exactly the same philosophy that we apply in relation to the chassis”, detailed Christian Horner. “So the intention is to make sure we attract the right talent, the best,” he added.

The factory dedicated to the chassis and the one stipulated for the engines will work in constant coordination.

This new factory, dedicated entirely to thrusters, will be located within its headquarters in Milton Keynes, a strategy that will greatly facilitate subsequent correlation and assembly work. “At the end of the day, Formula 1 is still a team effort. It’s a people’s sport, and that’s one of the fundamental reasons we’re building these facilities on the Milton Keynes campus: to ensure that there is a perfect integration between the power unit and the chassisHorner continued.

The British leader acknowledged that this new project “is tremendously exciting”, with his sights set on the next regulation. «Obviously, with engines freezingIt was important to have this lifeguard for what will undoubtedly be an in-between period. We are building a structure for when the new engine arrives, potentially in 2025. We’re inheriting some great people and talents from HondaBut we are absolutely committed to getting the right people in the right positions, in an efficient way that fully integrates with the chassis part, ”Horner concluded.