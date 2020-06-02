Christian Horner has been happy to be able to return to the slopes

Dietrich Mateschitz expects a good show at the Red Bull Ring

Formula 1 has confirmed its European calendar for this 2020 and with it that Austria will witness the start of the season. The Red Bull Ring will host not one, but two races on consecutive weekends. Christian Horner has highlighted the work that has been done to get to this point.

The British engineer is fully satisfied with the results obtained and hopes that the GP will make the rest of the circuits follow in their footsteps. In addition, he is especially happy to finally start this 2020 season in which is the layout of Red Bull.

“Red Bull has removed all obstacles to keep the Austrian GP running, to provide a safe start to the season. It is a fantastic place and we are excited to start the championship on our home circuit. Everyone involved has put in a great effort and two events at the Red Bull Ring will be an example to follow for the rest of the races, “he said in statements offered by the team.

Horner admits that it was not an easy task to get here. He has also made it clear that everyone in the paddock will follow the corresponding measures to avoid contagion and that the season can proceed relatively normally under these circumstances.

“Obviously, there have been a lot of behind-the-scenes talks with Liberty, the FIA ​​and local authorities to make sure we run responsibly again and we all have our part to do to enforce those measures,” he said.

The Red Bull boss has made a positive assessment of the first part of the calendar confirmed today. Although dates and appointments in Asia, America and the Middle East remain to be determined, having the go-ahead to compete in Europe is a good sign.

“With the first eight races on the calendar confirmed, we are in a positive moment. As a team and as drivers, we are excited to return again and offer a show to our fans,” he said.

For his part, Dietrich Mateschitz, founder of Red Bull has taken stock of what this start to the season in Austria means with a double date. It should be remembered that the usual thing was to start each campaign in Australia and with a single race.

“We take on this unique challenge in Formula 1 history and look forward to both weekends. Spielberg will see exciting races and therefore send a strong sign of viability to everyone,” he said.

