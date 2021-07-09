‘Red Alert’ with Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, already has a release date

MEXICO CITY

‘Red alert’, the spy thriller starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, already has a release date. The film will hit Netflix on November 12. It was The Rock himself who revealed the launch day. A cat and mouse game in which an FBI agent meets a tandem of con artists and art thieves.

Official announcement. Ladies and gentlemen, the best and biggest Netflix movie, ‘Red Alert’, will hit theaters around the world on November 12, “the actor wrote on social media, accompanying him with an image of the film’s leading trio , all three dressed up in what appears to be a scene worthy of a robbery.

The official synopsis of the film is as follows:

When Interpol sends out a ‘Red Alert’, it means that Police departments around the world must be on the alert to catch the most wanted criminals. All alarms go off when a reckless robbery unites the best FBI agent (Johnson) with two rival criminals (Gadot and Reynolds). A coincidence that will make the unpredictable happen. “

Directed and written by Rawson Marshall Thurber, regular director of The Rock films such as ‘The Skyscraper’ or ‘A Spy and a Half’, ‘Red Alert’, originally planned a theatrical release,

since initially Universal Pictures planned to release it in theaters. However, in July 2019, the studio sold the distribution rights to the streaming platform.