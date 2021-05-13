Red alert in Madrid for the lack of blood of two types

The blood reserves of the groups 0- and A- are on red alert in the Community of Madrid, so the Transfusion Center urgently requests that the population come to donate.

In addition, the groups 0+, A + and AB- They are also below adequate levels, on yellow alert.

The general stock, of all groups, has not stopped falling and is currently below 3,500 bags, when the optimal level is 5,000.

Due to this urgent need, the Transfusion Center located in Valdebernardo will be open from 8.30 a.m. to 9 p.m. this Saturday, May 15 despite being festive in the community.

What’s more, donations can also be made at the Hospital Clínico, Hospital 12 de Octubre, Hospital La Paz, Hospital Ramón y Cajal, Hospital Puerta de Hierro, Hospital Severo Ochoa and Hospital de Móstoles.

East Friday, citizens may also go to donate at their hospital during normal hours, as well as at the mobile units of the Community of Madrid and the Red Cross.