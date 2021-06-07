Red alert for a group meal before the positive of Busquets

06/07/2021 at 1:50 PM CEST

Last Sunday the alarm went off in the concentration of the Spanish National Team in Las Rozas. The captain, Sergio Busquets, tested positive for coronavirus in the tests carried out. All the other members of the national team have tested negative, but now, they subtract to the expectation of how the subject will advance.

La Cope reported this Monday that all the soccer players of the Spanish National Team ate yesterday (Sunday), before the positive of Busquets, in a restaurant in Torrelodones taking advantage of his rest day.

The RFEF has ensured that followed the protocols established by the institutions and They did it in a bubble group, all allowed by UEFA.

This same Monday they have undergone more PCR tests.