‘Red Alert’ Announces Premiere Date and Releases First Picture Featuring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot

The three stars of the next action movie that we can see on Netflix have joined forces to finally announce their premiere date. And we finally say because, as has happened with so many other productions, ‘Red Alert’ had to stop filming as a result of the coronavirus. In fact, from the latest news that had reached us about this proposal starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, is that it had resumed its production after the forced pandemic break.

Now we finally see a first image accompanied by the launch confirmation for autumn, specifically for next November 12, Friday in which we can enjoy this film written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, director who has already worked with Johnson on other films in the genre, as is the case of ‘The skyscraper’ or ‘A spy and a half’.

An explosive mix

Johnson has released the “official notice” assuring that “Netflix’s biggest movie” arrives next November from the hand of “the biggest con man ever seen, the world’s most wanted art thief, and the best FBI profiling expert“, showing an enthusiasm that she shares with her co-star, Gadot. The actress says she can’t wait for us to see the movie and that being able to work with her” friends “was” the icing on the cake. ” in his usual mood underlining that they made “all his tux with one of The Rock’s socks” and adding that Gadot is “wonderful”. In addition, the three of them thank the captain of the ship “for creating this movie beast.” On November 12 on Netflix we will see if expectations are met.