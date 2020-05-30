(Next, the article that summarizes the story of Jorge Escorial, written by Iván Cordovilla but with the expressions, letters and textual phrases that the protagonist left in the interview)

I chose the empty set (∅) as a logo because I identify it with my blood, which is 0-. It is the most special type, the universal donor that can only receive from yours. It seemed like a nice way to symbolize the idea of ​​giving to all without receiving anything in return. It could be him ∅degaard of music in that sense, or he the Recycled of football. They also tell me that I have changed, but what I have done has been to mature. Not so far, to the mountains, I also had to leave behind the streets that raised me from Carabanchel to grow.

∅degaard started in midfield, to which he has now returned, as Bernd Schuster and me in the rap one. Cool It was something else, what was accepted in our musical genre of stick after stick. Very hard, bottles and parks, a gray boy. A dragon that I already killed. I’m Scottie Pippen now, able to Two cups and of Little angel. The 7 is and will be Raúlso I aim for 10. I think that’s what I tried and got in my last album, be versatile and that no two songs are the same.

It is very shocking that one of the Sons of Ruin be soft, a good boy. In Spain We go later on everything. You talk about rappers in the mainstream media and they think we continue to wear loose clothing, a Palestinian scarf and untied sneakers. The playmakers are no longer Özil or Guti, Isco Participate in the construction of the game like any midfielder. But times change and also stereotypes, I have been the first to laugh at Pablo Alboran or Justin Bieber until I learned about their careers and they are machines. It seems that the national sport is to criticize the next door and not fight for yours. In that sense, I do envy a lot Argentina, in the panorama there are all one. Everyone hates Tangana and Rosalia but they would kill to become them, take advantage of the world of fame and enter the

Recycled J poses for AS at Universal Music headquarters.

Photo:

DAILY AS / PEPE ANDRES

Recycled J poses for AS at Universal Music headquarters.

Photo:

DAILY AS / PEPE ANDRES

Recycled J poses for AS at Universal Music headquarters.

Photo:

DAILY AS / PEPE ANDRES

Recycled J poses for AS at Universal Music headquarters.

Photo:

DAILY AS / PEPE ANDRES

Recycled J poses for AS at Universal Music headquarters.

Photo:

DAILY AS / PEPE ANDRES

Recycled J poses for AS at Universal Music headquarters.

Photo:

DAILY AS / PEPE ANDRES

Everyone here wants to be the toughest, the boy of the month. When I threw the beef to Israel B, Steve Read and Cecilio G. I knew what I was exposing myself to. They say that if you want fish you have to get your ass wet, although it is incredible that you are laughing at others all day and when they laugh at you you don’t know how to fit in. The Arkano thing I did not understand too much. I found out after a while, and when I saw him I laughed. I was even sorry because everyone messed with him for copying me, I was a trending topic that afternoon. But then I thought about it and flipped around a bit. It’s weird, it stayed there, in an anecdote. I know that I expose myself to criticism to vary my rhythms that way, but if I don’t change things, someone more handsome and younger will come to do it. Right now you can’t find another one like me.

Look, we get Bacon and cheese and I was coming back from the house of Club33. It was something different, with a lot of self-tuning. When I got off the train I saw that it had a lot of repercussion and thousands of comments that did not understand it. But it was the one I liked the most and swallowed rose gold, my first album. We can’t spend all day thinking “you were cooler when you were cool, cream or whatever.” I was listening to The Weekend with the dreadlocks, I see After hours and I say what machine, I don’t think he’ll come back because he already did.

It is also for giving people in the mouth. I never tire of saying in my lyrics that I am a fagot so that all my haters continue to rage. Let no one ever tell you what you have to say. And so they stop using homosexuality as an insult. 2020, huh. All my life I’ve been told I’m the little cousin of Natos and Waor. If it had been in that line and it was Fernando Coast people would keep applauding me. They think it’s because of the pasta, but it’s me and I do what I want. It won’t happen to me Griezmann, what did he want Real Madrid and it ended in Barca. Although I do not rule out a third volume of Hijos de la Ruina, we published one in 2012 and another in 2016, in 2020 … it would play. I think I contribute more to them than they to me, due to the range of options I offer to every artist I collaborate with. In volume one we were all at the same point, not now. They have also opened up, Speed It is not at all his style and exceeds eight million views in Youtube.

With me my audience has also changed. Before I was going to neighborhood kids, not a girl from the district of Salamanca. Now I can like you both. But it is typical, the crows that I had raised gouge out my eyes, it is something that must happen. At 16 I couldn’t do what I do now. People are adapting and growing with me. Think about how mobiles have changed in such a short time. The bad thing is that, that people think like ten years ago. But this … is another level.

After leaving Club33 (just different interests, it’s over, period) I’ve been able to create a team with my producer Select, Ana Sotillo of stylist, Iván Blanco for the aesthetics of my video clips and photos … I continue with my people, although the environment changes, as my brother said Gonzalo. I’m living in a movie where me and my clique are the protas. Maybe for the photocall I’m still a beggar, but Iago Blades he got the call from the Selection playing on their land. For those of us who come from below this is a dream and for each bread crumb I uncork the champagne. Now boxes of expensive brands that my parents couldn’t buy arrive at the portal. I go down to throw the garbage Lacoste.

I remember when I started, more than ten years ago, and this was not the case. My way of working has changed. Before I went for models, now my fans know that every month I’m going to get something out. And production times. Little angel I did it in May and we got Aleesha in August. I wanted to get her out as much as she did, maybe she did more, but we had to wait until now. Even though is not always like that, Ibiza and I forget about you we did it in a study day and what the video clip took. It doesn’t matter how long it is worth it.