Rectification of WhatsApp: the application will no longer remove functions from users who do not accept its new conditions | Technology

After criticism from some countries and experts in digital privacy, WhatsApp changes its decision to penalize users who do not accept the new conditions of the application.

On May 15, after several delays, the new terms of use and privacy policy of WhatsApp were applied. The messaging application has received considerable criticism since the announcement of these new rules at the beginning of the year and later for the way they are applied among its users.

The new conditions request the permission of users so that WhatsApp can share certain private data with Facebook and also with related companies. Messages will remain protected by end-to-end encryption., but other data such as phone number, transaction data, service-related information, mobile information or IP address will be shared between WhatsApp and Facebook, its owner company.

These changes were applied definitively on May 15, and the company stated that all those users who did not accept the new rules would gradually lose functions available in the application. This meant that they had not been able to send messages, read received ones or make calls among other things. Now WhatsApp rectifies at this point.

“Given the recent discussion with various authorities and privacy experts, we want to make it clear that currently we have no plans to limit functionality WhatsApp for those who have not yet accepted the update. “The company has confirmed that users will not lose functions by not accepting the new conditions.

In addition, WhatsApp refers to the criticism received by countries like India or Turkey where the withdrawal of these new privacy conditions has been required. In the European Union, the application of these measures to share data with Facebook will be somewhat more limited by data protection law or GDPR.

“Instead, we will continue to send reminders to users from time to time about the update, when people choose to use relevant optional functions, such as contacting a company that is supported by Facebook. We hope that this approach reinforces the choice that all users have whether or not they want to interact with a company, “the WhatsApp statement ends.

Plans by WhatsApp and Facebook continue to increase the amount of data that both brands exchange, but their application method seems to be softened by the criticism received at the international level.