Gupy, startup of recruitment and selection of candidates has just received an investment of R $ 40 million in an investment round. Oria Capital, a fund manager specializing in technology, was the business investor. According to a survey by Gupy, even with the crisis in the sector due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company grew 25% in the first quarter of the year, in addition to increasing its customer base on the platform.

Mariana Dias, founder of Gupy, bets on digital recruitment as a key factor in the post-pandemic coronavirus world

The recruiting startup already plans to use part of the money raised to increase investment in the digitalization of hiring technology. According to Mariana Dias, founder of Gupy, boosting hiring in a digital way will be a fundamental step in post-pandemic life.

Currently, Gupy uses systems based on artificial intelligence in the recruitment process, with a kind of automatic screening, selecting profiles according to the vacancies available. The startup is also present in five countries and has already served clients such as Ambev, GPA, Sicredi, Vivo, Cielo and Renner.

“In this period, companies need, more than ever, to digitize the recruitment and selection processes. Being able to hire online and with Artificial Intelligence has proven to be in addition to the safest alternative for employees and candidates, the most efficient and precise way, the that has helped us to expand business, even in this scenario “, comments Mariana. “For us, this investment is strategic, because it allows us to expand our solutions at a time when the human resources market needs most and proves that our thesis of digital transformation in this area is essential for this new moment for companies”.

