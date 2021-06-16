Recreo characters are celebrated for their teaching on inclusion and gender roles

Any child of the nineties will remember perfectly Playtime, the Disney animated series that was all the rage at the time and is still remembered today for its fun moments and memorable lessons. Through social networks, the Institute for the Development of Anti-Hegemonic Masculinities, launches a post in which it returns us to the main characters of Recreo and celebrates them for teaching us to be inclusive and to redefine gender roles. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Released in 1997 and composed of 127 chapters until 2001, Playtime was created by Paul Germain and Joe Ansolabehere. It presents us with the school adventures of a child gang, who every day face all kinds of adventures related to elementary school. The animation was characterized by its vivid colors and unique characters, shaping stories that children could relate to very often. Although at the time it was broadcast on the Disney Channel, it also reached all corners of Mexico thanks to TV Azteca.

TJ, Spinelli, Mikey, Gretchen, Vince and Gus become the protagonists of one of the new publications of the Institute for the Development of Anti-Hegemonic Masculinities in which their greatest virtues are rescued. Undoubtedly, Recreo left a deep mark among the small animation consumers of his time with great positive messages and teachings that are still valid today.

The IDMAH celebrates TJ for being an example of leadership, a brave boy who is not afraid to fight against injustices and abusers, always trying to help others. Rough and loyal, Spinelli does not tolerate bullying and is not afraid of gender stereotypes; Although we usually see her wearing boots and a leather jacket, she also breaks the mold by signing up for a beauty contest and even at some point becomes part of the Ashleys clan (remember that that’s her first name). Another who gets rid of stereotypes is Mikey, because although he is tall and intimidating, at heart he is a sensitive boy who loves the arts and philosophy, in addition, he is an exceptional friend (how can we forget when he helped Tobey in the childhood career of Kindergardians).

Gretchen is very smart and determined to pursue a career in science; She is also a great friend willing to seek solutions. Vince stands out for being the sportsman of the gang, but also for being a great advisor; he also overcomes stereotypes when he teaches Spinelli to wear heels. Gus is often called “The New Guy”, but that didn’t stop him from establishing a strong friendship with TJ’s group; Although he is short and fearful from time to time, his will makes him get everything he wants, in addition, over time he becomes Mikey’s best friend.

The IDMAH seeks to criticize and combat all behaviors related to machismo, and Recreo’s characters are in charge of challenging gender roles and particularities. The animated series had movies, including Recess: School’s Out; surprisingly, Disney never reauthorized any reboot, sequel or spin-off, as it has done with many of its products in recent years. Although Recreo is a series from the 1990s, its teachings are still present, especially among millennials who have already reached more mature ages.

Here is the complete publication of the Institute for the Development of Anti-Hegemonic Masculinities:

