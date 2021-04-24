Recreates Boneta Versace shirt by Luis Miguel and has history | Instagram

The iconic print worn by the actor from singer Luis Miguel in several of the images of his euphoric series has taken a leading role, a Versace brand shirt which has a particular story behind it. We tell you all the details!

It was during the 90s that Luis Miguel appeared with a particular garment that became an icon related to his image and career, the Versace shirt, with which he appeared on the cover of the album “Aries“, released in June 1993, which now, the actor Diego Boneta he has recreated it in his performance in “Luis Miguel: La Serie”.

In the nineties, the so-called “Sun of Mexico“He released one of the most iconic records of his career, the album that was released in June 1993 which included songs like” Hasta que me perdita “and” Qué Nivel de Mujer. “

Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri was at the peak of his career with devastating success and fame, so for his presentations he decided to use something that would distinguish him from other artists and at the same time represent his way of being, this moment will be one of the taken up in the Netflix plot starring the actor, Diego Boneta, who acts in the second season.

It may interest you Luis Miguel appears on Tik Tok, he sings “Until you forget me”

In that same year, “Luismi” began the “Aries Tour” through the United States and Latin America in which he performed on major stages: Acapulco, Mexico, Viña del Mar in Chile, and Buenos Aires, Argentina, and he sought to leave a memorable memory of their presentations.

At that time, nothing less shouted eccentricity and luxury at that time like Gianni Versace’s fashion brand, Luis Miguel’s garment was a silk with baroque prints mixed with purple and yellow tones.

Apparently, it would be Susana Dosamantes herself (Paulina Rubio’s mother) who would get said outfit since she was the owner of several Italian clothing stores in the country.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

It is even said that he was also the person who was in charge of providing the exclusive Hugo Boss costumes that both “Micky” and his musical team wore throughout the tour in which they wore belts and accessories that belonged to the same line: “Versace “.

Another of the memorable moments in which the clothing was the protagonist, dates from one of the presentations of “Gallego Basteri” in Acapulco, where he looks accompanied by Thalía and they even shared a kiss that would go down in history in the entertainment industry in Mexico.

Both were great and recognized figures, at that time, Thalía who stood out as a singer and who later would venture with great success on the small screen.

Returning to the theme of the “Puerto Rican” and his close relationship with this prestigious brand, the interpreter of “Suave” ended the tour in 1994, achieving one of his main objectives in part thanks to this garment, “leaving a great mark” not only for music but also for the fashion of the second half of the nineties.

It may interest you With the most viewed series Luis Miguel Is he eccentrically rich?

At that time, Versace was one of the most popular brands in the world of celebrities and more than some of the figures in the film, music or modeling industry were encouraged to use it.

Some other personalities who joined the fever of this clothing brand include names from the world of the catwalks mainly.

Models like Cyndi Crawford, Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, among others, as well as music personalities like Rapper Notorius Big, Tupac, and Lil Kim.

It may interest you Goodbye beard! Ricky Martin debuts a new look and makes them fall in love

It should be reiterated that thanks to the fame of these notable personalities, the Versace brand was placed among one of the most popular brands where it also conquered hip-hop figures, with artists such as Biggie and Kim who came to pronounce the brand in some of their songs. .