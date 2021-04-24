Recreate These Swoon-Worthy Oscars Looks from Over the Years at Home

There’s no arguing that the crème de la crème of awards season is the Oscars.

Every year, Hollywood’s biggest and brightest stars show up and show out with fabulous and fierce designs worthy of their own golden statue. And this year’s event, set to take place on Sunday, April 25, promises to be no different.

From head-to-toe sparkle like Cher‘s blinding beaded dress in 1988 to Billy porter‘s larger-than-life tuxedo gown in 2019, the Academy Awards are unlike any other. And naturally, when stars dazzle in statement-making styles, their glam is just as swoon-worthy.

Case in point? Last year, Lucy boynton set the red carpet ablaze with her vibrant crimson-colored lipstick and exaggerated, almost spidery (in the best way) lashes. She also played up her look by adding a strip of pearl embellishments to her hair, which was styled in loose waves and parted to the side.

But in true Jennifer Lopez fashion, she proved you don’t need to wear bold makeup to steal the show. In 2006, she oozed with glamor in an olive green gown by Jean Dessès that enhanced her signature J.Lo glow. Everything from her glossy nude lip to her radiant highlight was the definition of effortless beauty.