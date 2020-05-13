The recovery of the Brazilian economy in the post-pandemic tends to be U-shaped, said on Wednesday the special secretary of Finance, Waldery Rodrigues, indicating that it will not be as quick as the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, suggested.

“Our recovery tends not to be in V. Recovery tends to be more in the U shape,” he said at a virtual press conference.

Also present at the conference, the secretary of Economic Policy, Adolfo Sachsida, said that this does not mean that the government is giving up the idea of ​​recovery in V, but that it is putting the economic situation as it is seen at the moment.

According to the calculations of the Economic Policy Secretariat (SPE), the economy will only return to the level reached at the end of 2019 in 2022.

After the SPE revised its calculation for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) this year to a 4.7% drop – a level that considers the end of social isolation measures in May -, the undersecretary of Macroeconomic Policy, Vladimir Kuhl Teles said that if these efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus are maintained until the end of June, “there will certainly be a fall greater than 6% of GDP”.

Regarding the relief measures during the crisis, especially the duration of the emergency aid of 600 reais, the members of the economic team stressed at the press conference that the government’s actions are transient, and that they were designed to have a beginning, middle and end.

“That will be analyzed in due time,” said Waldery, regarding any extension or reformatting of the aid.

