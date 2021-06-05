Recovery session for headlines; Adama is still alone

06/05/2021 at 12:48 CEST

EFE

The Spanish team returned this Saturday to training in the Ciudad del Fútbol, ​​with a recovery session for the players who started the first friendly in preparation for the Eurocup, the draw last night against Portugal, with Aymeric laporte in good condition and Adama Traoré outside the group.

Luis Enrique Martinez, Spanish coach, takes care of the physical wear of his players in detail, to whom he will grant the Sunday off. In addition, those who started against Portugal and had greater wear at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, released their legs in the main training field of the national team’s sports city before a recovery session.

Thus Marcos Llorente placeholder image, Laporte, Pau Torres, Jose Luis Gayá, Sergio Busquets, Thiago, Fabian, Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata Y Pablo Sarabia they worked with less intensity than the rest of the internationals and put themselves in the hands of the physiotherapists to recover the wear and tear on their legs.

Laporte, which requested the change on the day of its premiere with Spain, is in good condition, according to reports to Efe from the concentration of the Spanish team, and what he felt were cramps that made him be cautious and avoid any muscle problem ten days later from the start of the Eurocup.

Adama Traoré He is the only footballer who is still not in full condition. On Saturday he continued with his solo work with the recuperator Lorenzo Del Pozo in closed-door training.

His presence on Tuesday in the last friendly of Spain, the one that will play in Butarque against Lithuania, remains doubtful. Luis Enrique He has no intention of forcing a footballer who goes to the European Championship with the role of revulsive and to bring overflow on the right wing with his power.

Luis Enrique began to work with the players who will largely make up the starting team presented on Tuesday, the day on which it will introduce many changes to its eleven and will carry out the last tests before the premiere at the Eurocup on June 14.