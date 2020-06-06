The Spanish economy begins to regain its dynamism, after months of indefinite slowdown that, given the measures implemented of social distancing, caused the partial closure of the entire economy. However, according to the indicators presented by the Spanish economy, the forecasts for the next years they are not so encouraging as they can be for other countries because the countercyclical behavior of the Spanish economy could further delay the recovery.

We are talking about a situation that, after the viral storm that has severely shaken the fundamental pillars of the country, leaves a difficult situation for the Spanish economy. In accordance with the main forecasts that have been released, our economy plans to end and end the pandemic – safeguarding the real possibility of new outbreaks in the future – with a unemployment rate that could rise to over 20%, with a debt that, in relation to the national GDP, could reach 122%; as well as a deficit that, at best, could be around 10%.

Taking into account the evolution of the Spanish economy, the exhaustion of the economic cycle was causing both growth in the economy and job creation to begin to slow down. A situation that, with the pandemic, worsened completely.

Recovery

This leads us to think about What would the recovery of the Spanish economy be like?, taking into account that the forecasts made do not reflect any clarity. While at the beginning we were going to have a recovery in ‘V’, the statements that the vice president made later Nadia Calviño, they did not show the same optimism that they showed at the beginning. In addition, the various conflicts that occurred in parliamentary headquarters, where Calviño had to impose himself on his bosses, leave a perception that shows the minister’s concern about measures that, promoted by her government partners, only seek to postpone the recovery, in for the sake of a excessive populism.

In this sense, it is difficult to extract what the recovery of the Spanish economy will be like. The unknowns are still very present in the forecasts made, in a scenario in which the variation that the variables could throw remains extremely volatile. Therefore, there is no consensus on this. However, taking into account the foregoing, in a scenario in which the pandemic dissipated, we can base the recovery on previous recoveries that, as in the 2008 crisis, showed that difficulty that the Spanish economy presents, in that countercyclical behavior that We stood out at the beginning, to recover the levels prior to said crisis.

Whereas in 2008 Germany took a year and a half emerge from the reef and recover the levels prior to the Great Financial Recession, Spain showed a behavior that led us to get out of this impasse nine years later. Now, the question that all economists are asking at the moment is whether, in the face of the least loss of productive capacity due to the tools applied by the Government so that the adaptation of companies is temporary and not permanent, the recovery of the Spanish economy will be the same as in 2008.

The indicators shown by the Spanish economy show a greater cooling than in other economies, where we can also highlight the German economy. The PMI indices, as well as all those focused on measuring economic activity in the country, show greater braking than in other counterpart economies. The damage caused by the virus to sectors as fundamental to the Spanish economy as tourism has caused our recovery is slower than in Europe.

In conclusion, Spain could once again see itself in scenarios in which its recovery could be much more gradual and gradual. However, it should be added the importance of continuing to bet on companies and the containment of productive capacity. Containing employment is key to recovering the economy. In the same way that, it should be added, these variables will mark a large part of the pace that the Spanish economy adopts in the recovery after the storm abates, which, at the moment, is beginning to show very favorable signs of exhaustion.

Finally, it is up to the Government if they want this recovery to be similar to that of 2008 or if they want to promote a new recovery. If what you are looking for is the second option, this more will come by way of the measures of Europe, Calviño, that by means of the measures that the part of the Government conformed by the leaders of United We Can implement.