During his most recent report, Governor Andrew Cuomo noted that the numbers of cases and hospitalizations for coronavirus continue to show a stable trend that could be interpreted as a stabilization in the growth curve.

He added that testing is the next step to take to get New Yorkers back to normal.

During his press conference from Albany, Cuomo noted that the death toll in the state reached the highest rebound since the health crisis began.

The official count of deaths in the state caused by coronavirus is 5,489.

The Governor attributed this number to the fact that many patients have been connected to respirators for a long time.

As for the registered cases, the number rises to 138,836 people in New York.

The head of the State Executive confirmed that the Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort has been adapted to receive 500 infected patients with Covid-19.

Efforts will also continue at the Javits Center, which will now be able to offer some 3,000 beds to coronavirus patients.

Cuomo emphasized that he has not issued an executive order to move the artificial respirators, which are in stock, to hospitals in the southern state.

He noted that the respirator situation has changed due to donations from states like Washington, Oregon and California.

The Governor noted that continuing to test for coronaviruses is the key to reviving the economy in the city, state, and tri-state area.

He also noted that the State is willing to invest in companies that can increase the capacity to carry out clinical tests and that it will work jointly with the governments of New Jersey and Connecticut.

