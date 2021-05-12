Recovery is not enough in the United States

The recovery is stalling due to one important factor: too much demand and too little supplyaccording to Myles Udland at Yahoo Finance.

If in the previous crisis we had too much debt, housing, interdependence, etc. In the current post-covid-19 scenario, there are not enough houses, workers, cars, etc. And the current investment in the markets can help us understand the situation and why investors seem perplexed.

“The key point Sam Ro made about the jobs report is that last Friday’s report did not reflect a lack of desire for employers to bring in new workers, but rather an inability to recruit new workers. Before that report, we argued that, “if recovery from the financial crisis was defined by the doctors who work at Starbucks because there were so few jobs for everyone, this recovery is being shaped by companies that cannot keep the lights on because workers they are very difficult to obtain ”, indicates Udland.

On Monday, some companies advertised to retain and hire employees. Chipotle announced that it would increase restaurant employee salaries, introduce referral bonuses, and offer a path to a six-figure salary in less than four years.

Tyson Foods COO Donnie King said in the results presentation that in addition to higher salaries, the company is looking at new models for assigning shifts to offer more clarity on employee schedules in an effort to stop absenteeism. still higher than normal among their workforce

Sheetz also announced Monday that all of its workers would get a permanent raise of $ 2 an hour starting next week. During the summer, these workers will also receive an additional raise of one dollar per hour.

With respect to housing market, it only amounted to a 2.1 month offer. Roughly the low of four decades ago on the market.

A year ago and two stimulus packages, the problem focused on the economic reopening after the forced closure by the covid-19. Vaccines and stimuli have brought the economy back to life.

And yet yesWe continue working on our financial crisis model. A model that leaves consumers, businesses, and legislators bracing for the next crash. And a model that thinks that an economic recovery means that you work with the excess and then, to use Joe Biden’s phrase, you start to rebuild better. Except rebuilding better means you have to be building first. And right now we can’t keep up, ”concludes Udland.