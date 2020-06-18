SAN FRANCISCO, Jun 18 (.) – With the revival of the Covid-19 cases, at least in some parts of the country, the US economic recovery will not be smooth or strong, said the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis Neel Kashkari in comments posted Thursday.

« My baseline scenario is that we will continue to see high points, second waves, etc., unfortunately for the rest of the year, until we come to some form of effective therapy or some form of vaccine, » Kashkari told the Forum for Rural Equitable Development on Wednesday.

A recording of Kashkari’s comments was released Thursday.

« That means that our economic recovery is likely to be bumpy and more contained, » he added.

(Report by Ann Saphir, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)