Recovery funds, a great challenge for the ICT sector | Opinion | Communications

Miguel Ángel García Matatoros, CEO of Blue Telecom Consulting.

Right now, the Government is working on the plan that will allow Spain to access European recovery funds. Within it there are different initiatives that have to do with the modernization and digitization of the industrial fabric and SMEs; education and knowledge; science and innovation or the energy transition, among others. Regardless of the political nomenclature used, all these sections have the same common denominator, the same cornerstone on which their potential rests, which is technology, and more specifically, telecommunications.

The evolution of the country will depend on this plan for a long period of time, since the objective is to lay the foundations of the new economy. Hence, when defining it, it would be convenient to look beyond the immediate and short-term effect of reactivation, and allocate the investment to projects that allow us to position ourselves as a first-level power in the new economic models that will see the light of day in the post-pandemic environment.

In the case of communications, for example, it would be easily understandable by public opinion, as well as highly desirable by the ICT sector, that some of these grants will be directed towards financing the deployment of 5G. It is clear that this technology represents a true advance and will be essential for the development of new production models, however, the deployment of technology in itself is not enough to innovate and lead new markets.

The reality is that the large telecommunications providers already had planned investments related to the deployment of 5G in their strategic plans long before the pandemic began. Ericsson, for example, currently has 83 5G networks operating in 41 countries around the world, so allocating recovery funds to something that was already contemplated would be equivalent to subsidizing the activity of a specific company, which will be limited to do what was already planned, but with public money and without adding any added value.

With the collaboration of all the actors involved in the Telco sector, it would be possible to outline what the future production model will be like

Naturally, this is much faster and requires less effort than defining a long-term strategy. It is not about having a crystal ball, but it seems logical to think that With the collaboration of all the actors involved in the Telco sector, it would be possible to outline what the future production model will look like starting from the reality in which we find ourselves, that is, taking into account the investments already made, but going beyond the basic technology necessary for its development.

The real challenge for the advancement of technologies like 5G is not in the deployment, but in the innovation. Here, operators must expand their ecosystem, with their suppliers and customers, to build both operational and commercial proposals of value on new service scenarios, which would benefit the monetization of the investments carried out by all the actors involved.

The real challenge for the advancement of technologies like 5G is not in the deployment, but in the innovation

From an operational point of view, innovating to have the necessary tools and processes to evolve, for example, to telco cloud scenarios, with continuous delivery services that allow speed in the delivery of new services and, of course, in the management and integration of security.

From a commercial point of view, articulating services that can truly change the perception of users, taking advantage of high speeds, low latencies, wide coverage, maximum security and, of course, attractive rates.

In addition to the above, there is a second challenge that must be faced with regard to recovery funds, which is to achieve sufficient capacity to absorb them. According to the think tank Bruegel, Spain is a specialist in not giving out the European funds assigned to it. It would be a shame if the same thing happened this time. Establishing sufficiently agile project evaluation and fund allocation mechanisms will be key to making the most of the occasion..

Establishing sufficiently agile project evaluation and fund allocation mechanisms will be key to making the most of the occasion.

Undoubtedly, the long-term approach will have a place in certain countries that have historically been economic engines based on innovation in technological models. Not having the same vision of the future and focusing on the easy qualification of short projects, which is undoubtedly tempting for the political class, can doom our economy to second-rate speeds. leave us, once again, in tow of the main powers, copying the leaders instead of setting trends.

The Spanish ICT sector must mature at once and leave the easy and populist path that it has taken on multiple occasions

The Spanish ICT sector must mature at once and leave the easy and populist path that it has taken on multiple occasions. Now we have the opportunity to bet on the development of truly innovative projects. Let’s take advantage of it!