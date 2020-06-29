Windows File Recovery is one of those practical tools that, when it is finally announced, the natural reaction, rather than celebrating it, is to ask yourself why it has taken so long to arrive. But hey, it’s not fair to welcome her this way, so it would be best to start by explaining what we are talking about. And we are talking about the winfr command.

Before talking about Windows File Recovery we must remember that as a general rule, when we delete a file in Windows, it is not exactly deleted, in fact what we do is move it to the Recycle Bin, and until we empty it, to recover it only we have to open the trash and extract the file in question (I suppose the creators of the trash metaphor did not take into account the unpleasant reading that this action could have) to bring it back to life.

If the size of the files is particularly large, Windows can directly delete them, and you will also take the liberty of doing so if the space allocated to the trash is very small and it ends up full. And, of course, all its content is deleted when we empty it, and this is when Windows File Recovery comes into action, since with this new Windows tool it is possible to recover accidentally deleted files.

You should know, however, that it is not an application with an intuitive interface like tools of this type that have already existed for years. No, Windows File Recovery is old school, so if you want to use it you will have to go to the command line. And beware, it is not a criticism, in fact it seems to me a great success, although I understand that, over time, the most likely (and logical) is that a graphical interface will be developed to use it.

It is also important to note that, and again compared to commercial applications, Windows File Recovery does not have a pre-analysis function that, when finished, shows you the recoverable files in a list, so you can choose the ones you want to bring back. No, with this tool you will have to indicate, directly, the conditions that the deleted files that you want to recover must meet (name, extension, format, etc.).

If you want to try it, you can download it from here and, to learn how to use it, the company has published this Windows File Recovery management guide. Of course, keep in mind that to use it you must have updated to Windows 10 2004. And if this method does not convince you, remember that you can consult our guide for the recovery of deleted files.

Image: Ervins Strauhmanis