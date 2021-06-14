Recovering closed tab groups in Chrome will be easier thanks to this new function | Technology

If you’ve accidentally closed a group of tabs in Chrome and would like to get it back as quickly as possible, we’ve got good news for you. Google is preparing a new function to reopen the group of tabs with a single click. We tell you how it works.

Although the browser tabs are very useful and allow us to move around the Internet more fluidly, the truth is that they can transform our desktop into chaos. And, when we have a large number of tabs open, finding the page that interests us is quite complicated, with the loss of time that this entails.

So that people who need to have a lot of tabs open can put some order, Google released the feature for grouping tabs in Chrome a few months ago. Thanks to this feature, users have the ability to create groups of tabs to better organize themselves, a very practical function that allows you to work more fluently.

In order to make this feature as comfortable and agile as possible, the Big G is working on a very interesting novelty. Is about an improved function to retrieve closed tab groups in Chrome from the history submenu.

If you want to be more productive while browsing with Chrome, surely one of these extensions will interest you so as not to waste time.

This feature has been spotted by Reddit user Leopeva64-2, and is currently only available in Chrome Canary, the developer beta version of Google’s browser. To activate it you have to follow the following steps:

Open Chrome Canary, and if you don’t have it yet, download it from this link. Write “chrome: // flags” (without quotes) in the address bar to access the flags. Enter “Show app menu history sub menus” (without quotes) in the text field and select Enabled in your drop down. Click the button Relaunch to activate the settings.

After restarting Chrome Canary, this experimental function will already be activated. Now you will find the groups of tabs that you have closed in the history submenu, which you can access from the icon with the three dots, as you can see in the following screenshot.

The browser will save the name of the group and all the tabs that made it up here, keeping the same order they had when you closed it.