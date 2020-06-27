Marlon Vera You already have two alternatives if you are looking to return to the octagon as soon as possible.

Sean O’Malley, number fifteen of the Bantamweight classification, revealed a couple of days ago his desire to face the Ecuadorian in August.

The division’s prospect is not the only one interested in facing the Ecuadorian, since number eight in the ranking, Jimmie RiveraYou also want to do so now that you have recovered from the coronavirus.

“I was not training because everything was closed. Since COVID didn’t have much time, I didn’t have such a bad time, ”the fighter with Puerto Rican roots told Ariel Helwani of ESPN. “I had a bad time for three days, but after that I was fine,” he added.

Rivera, 30, is at the worst moment of his professional career with a record of 1 – 3 in his last four presentations on the octagon.

The New Jersey native comes from being widely outclassed by the division title challenger, Petr Yan, at UFC 238. He previously lost to who is considered to be the next title challenger, Aljamain Sterling, and the ex-contender, Marlon Moraes.

Rivera, who has not won for almost two years, said he has been preparing for a potential fight with ‘Chito’ for almost a month.

“I have been training to fight ‘Chito’ Vera for the past three to four weeks. I’ve been training for that fight. I have been training with tall subjects. I am anticipating that time will come, “he concluded.

Rivera and Vera were going to measure strength in the past UFC 247But the fight was postponed after ‘The Terror’ had been terminated due to injury.

The Chone native comes from losing his streak of five wins in a row by ending to being overtaken by Song Yadong at UFC Fight Night Jacksonville May 16.