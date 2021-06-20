Recovered from COVID: they feel the smells of food but distorted

Science is still investigating the long-term sequelae of having suffered Covid-19. Although numerous studies have come to light in this regard, one of the aspects that has attracted the most attention is the consequences in the sense of smell and taste that most of the people recovered from Covid-19 present. Undoubtedly, the loss of these important senses continues to be one of the most disconcerting and confusing symptoms of the virus and although it does not appear in all cases, there are records in which it is endorsed that it is a condition that usually affects quite a lot. frequency to people who have been diagnosed with Covid-19 The most worrying thing? It can last from weeks to months and as such there is no specific medicine to combat this uncomfortable sensation. In addition, it has been proven that it is a difficult situation to face, which usually causes psychological stress, loss of appetite and therefore are factors that tend to slow down recovery.

They have recently come to light statements from recovering patients who have come to the attention of physicians and specialists. Such is the case of Marcel Kuttab, who felt for the first time that something was wrong several months after recovering from Covid-19, while brushing his teeth: his toothbrush tasted dirty, so he threw it away and bought a new one, later detected a very strange taste in the toothpaste. The worst came later when tasting certain foods, the onions, garlic and meat tasted putrid, and the coffee smelled of gasoline. All the symptoms of the once-poorly understood condition were present called parosmia, which distorts the senses of smell and taste.

Kuttab, 28, who has a doctorate in pharmacology and works for a pharmaceutical company in Massachusetts, after experiencing such consequences, undertook the task of experimenting to discover what foods he could tolerate. Finally, their experiences could be useful for other people in the same situation, as in their case; you can spend a lot of money in grocery stores and end up consuming nothing.

The truth is the pandemic has highlighted parosmia and with so many cases that have presented this particular sequel, research has been stimulated and a large number of articles have come to light in medical journals. The number of followers in existing support groups has also increased and new ones have in fact emerged, such as a fast-growing UK-based parosmia group on Facebook that has, in the wake of the pandemic, more than 14,000 members. In addition, companies related to parosmia are known to be gaining traction, from podcasts to scent training kits.

Although it is great news that the subject is being talked about, for many the key question remains an answer How long does the parosmia linked to Covid-19 last? The first thing we can say is that scientists do not have firm schedules to date. A recent very relevant article on the matter, interviewed five patients who first developed symptoms of parosmia in late spring and early last summer. To date, none have fully recovered normal smell and taste.

Another similar case is that of 25-year-old Brooke Viegut, whose parosmia began in May 2020 and who before the cinemas closed was working for an entertainment company in New York City. She believes she contracted Covid-19 in March 2020 during a quick business trip to London and, like many other patients, lost her sense of smell among her main symptoms. Among the most relevant aspects, he stated that before fully recovering his senses, developed parosmia to a fairly severe degree and he couldn’t tolerate garlic, onions, meat, and even broccoli, which he associated with a chemical smell. Today he declares that he still cannot bear certain foods. For example, many fruits taste like soap, even though you recently took a trip and didn’t feel the severe nausea of ​​the past few months.

Fortunately, the scenario is optimistic, such is the case of the statements of Claire Hopkins, president of the British Rhinological Society and one of the first in warn about the loss of smell related to covid-19. “There are daily reports of recovery in terms of improvement from parosmia and patients with a pretty good sense of smell.” However, in people who live alone there are risks such as not being able to detect a gas leak or a fire, it is a real risk that is important to consider.

It should be mentioned that parosmia is one of several COVID-related problems associated with smell and taste. However, there are also other conditions that concern experts, such is the case of partial or complete loss of smell, known as a condition called anosmia and which is usually the first symptom of the coronavirus. Loss of taste, or ageusia, can also be a symptom.

The reality is that before the Covid-19 pandemic, parosmia received relatively little attention, said Nancy Rawson, vice president and associate director of the Monell Chemical Senses Center in Philadelphia. In a French study from early 2005, most of the 56 cases examined were attributed to upper respiratory tract infections. Today, scientists can pinpoint more than 100 reasons for loss and distortion of smell, including viruses, sinusitis, head trauma, chemotherapy, Parkinson’s disease, and Alzheimer’s disease.

There is an interesting reference, an article published last June in the journal Chemical Senses, based on questionnaires, in which it was found that 7% of post-COVID patients experienced smell distortion. Also a later study based on an online survey in Great Britain and which was published in the journal Rhinology, found that six months after the appearance of COVID, 43% of patients who had initially presented loss of the sense of smell reported experiencing parosmia. It is worth mentioning that according to the article, the onset of symptoms occurred in an average time of 2.5 months after the loss of smell of the patients.

Another striking case was the experience of Monica Franklin, 31, of Bergenfield, New Jersey, who was used to having a keen sense of smell. However, immediately after contracting Covid-19, he lost all sense of taste and smell in early April 2020. Two months later, met with parosmia and phantosmia, a condition that causes a person to detect ghost odors. She constantly inhaled the smell of cigarettes at times when no one smoked and she was alone in her room. Another fascinating fact for medicine is that onions and garlic were the main triggers for his parosmia.

Although the list of similar cases is long and adds to the growing evidence of sequelae related to Covid-19. The investigation will continue and the experts will continue looking for reasons, but above all solutions to improve people’s quality of life who have presented these types of symptoms that undoubtedly significantly deteriorate one of the greatest pleasures in life: eat.

