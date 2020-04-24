They finally find their way back to freedom. After several months in the only koala hospital, the marsupials – seriously injured in the fires that ravaged Australia from August 2019 to March 2020 – can finally be released into the wild. Several of them have already been resettled in the Lake Innes nature reserve in New South Wales, reports CNN.

Anwen, a female who had moved the canvas when the images of her burns had been broadcast on networks, was able to join them recently with 25 others from her fellows. This group of marsupials was formed by caregivers who worked to preserve a diversity of ages and genders in order to recreate a well-balanced community, able to reproduce and increase their population in the wild.

New “comforting”

“Anwen was our very first female koala to be admitted during the bushfires and her recovery was extraordinary,” said Sue Ashton, president of the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital. “It is comforting for us to be able to free so many of our koalas in their original habitat, sometimes even to bring them back to their original tree. It makes us very happy.”

While it took a while to get the animals back on their feet, nature also needed a break to rebuild itself after these bush fires that destroyed 20% of the forests, according to studies published in a special edition of the review. Nature Climate Change. But thanks to the heavy rains, their habitat has recovered faster than expected.