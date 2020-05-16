Because traces of the virus have been found in semen, it is best to exercise extreme caution.

After studying the tremendous disease of COVID-19 that keeps the world on edge, Recovered coronavirus patients should not have sex for 30 days, at least. And it is that while it is not yet clear if the infection can be transmitted sexually, it is best to take precautions.

In fact, the health authorities of Thailand has warned survivors of COVID-19 to wait at least 30 days before having sex with a partner and even before kissing someone.

To support the recommendation, Veerawat Manosutthi, a medical expert from the Thai Department of Disease Control, cited an investigation conducted in China that revealed the presence of the virus in semen.

The study, published earlier this month in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), was conducted by experts from China’s Henan province, which shares a border with Wuhan. The researchers took samples from 38 male patients with COVID-19 between January 26 and February 16, they found traces of coronavirus in his sperm.

The authors explain that the virus could pass to the male reproductive tract “due to blood imperfections in the testicles” and warn that “the presence of viruses in semen may be more common than currently understood, and it should not be assumed that traditional non-sexually transmitted viruses are totally absent in genital secretions. ”

Thus, suggest avoiding contact with saliva, blood and semen of recovered patients. Even, the use of condom is even recommended after this period of 30 days of sexual abstinence.

.