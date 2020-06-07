Mexico City.- To date, 113 patients recovered from Covid-19 have gone to the Blood Banks of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) to donate plasma.

Because the plasma of these people can help patients who have the disease with critical symptoms, the IMSS called for the recovered to come altruistically to donate plasma to the Blood Banks in the cities of Mexico, Monterrey and Guadalajara.

For transfusion safety, in obtaining convalescent plasma, family, replacement or directed donations are avoided.

This means that it is not a type of transfusion in which a person donates blood or components that can be reserved for transfusion to a specific patient at a later date.

People eligible to donate plasma are those who have been cured of the virus and the Official Mexican Standard NOM 253 must be complied with for the disposal of human blood and its components for therapeutic purposes.

The purpose of this Standard is to regulate the obtaining, processing and use of plasma through a transparent, altruistic and safe process for donors and recipients, through voluntary donations, free of coercion and unpaid.

This experimental treatment can help patients by transferring a significant load of specific antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 that were developed by people who have been cured of the disease.

Currently, Covid-19 does not have specific treatment, and this protocol is performed in addition to the care provided in the IMSS hospitalization and intensive care areas.

Among the requirements for voluntary plasma donors, in addition to having recovered from the disease within 14 days after the symptoms disappear, is to be between 18 and 65 years of age, a PCR test for SARS-CoV-2 that is negative 14 days after the end of the symptoms.

In the case of women without a history of pregnancy, and who meet the criteria for safe blood donation established by NOM 253.

On April 22, Social Security became the first institution in the country certified by Cofepris to use convalescent plasma, under the protocol “Efficacy and safety of convalescent donors for Covid-19 in patients with acute respiratory infection syndrome severe from the SARS-COV-2 virus. “

