Recovered a spinal column of a giant dinosaur in Teruel

They belong to a sauropod dinosaur that could measure more than 25 meters

It is one of the largest found in Europe so far

The remains have been transferred for study because we could be facing a new species

The financing provided by the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage of the Government of Aragon, together with the support of the City Council of Camarillas (Teruel), has enabled the recovery of the most complete articulated vertebral series of a giant sauropod dinosaur in Spain.

The fossils, about 145 million years old, found in the Teruel town of Camarillas, include part of a spine of more than 5 meters with at least 15 articulated neck vertebrae and from the back of a giant dinosaur, belonging to a new species without describing, the Government of Aragon and the University of Zaragoza reported in a statement.

As explained by paleontologist Diego Castanera, postdoctoral researcher who has led this work together with José Ignacio Canudo, principal investigator of the Aragosaurus-IUCA group, vertebrae have a dimension of more than 30 centimeters long and, in the absence of restoration, it is estimated that they could have dimensions close to 1 meter in height each of them.

In this way, It would be a dinosaur that could reach a length of more than 25 meters and possibly one of the largest found in Europe.

Castanera has detailed that the extraction of the remains “was not an easy task” because, after the excavation and plaster protection of the vertebrae, it had to be separated into two parts to prevent the structure from having too much weight and to facilitate its handling and removal, and then an iron structure was made and a filled cardboard box was assembled made of expandable polyurethane.

The two structures were removed from the site and transported to Camarillas, where they await their restoration and subsequent study, since possibly a new species of dinosaur.

The excavations are part of the postdoctoral research developed by the director of the action, Diego Castanera.

The reservoir, what was discovered by a Camarillas neighbor, has allowed the recovery of more than 80 fossils, of which most belong to the sauropod dinosaur. Teeth of theropod (carnivorous) dinosaurs and crocodiles have also been found, as well as abundant plant remains.

Altogether, the site provides very interesting information on the ecosystems of the Jurassic-Cretaceous interval, about 145 million years ago.