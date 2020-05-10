One more clandestine grave, this time in El Salto. The state prosecutor’s office reported that the extraction work was completed on an insured farm this week in the La Piedrera neighborhood. The result: at least 25 recovered corpses and five bags with remains.

Via communication, it was reported that the discovery was made thanks to officials of the Municipal Police, who found skeletal remains. They asked the Public Ministry to arrive at the site and the latter, in turn, asked the forensic personnel to start the excavation.

“As a result of this work, on the farm it was possible to extract the remains of 25 unidentified deceased people, as well as five bags in which it is presumed there could be more human remains.” The agency reported that it will not leave the site until it confirms that there are no more signs on the farm.

