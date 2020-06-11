WWE NXT UK recordings canceled due to COVID-19

The WWE NXT UK TV recordings scheduled for Friday, July 24 and Saturday, July 25 at the Braehead Arena in Glasgow, Scotland have been canceled.

The arena officially announced the cancellation today, which occurs in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Ticket owners will be contacted shortly to obtain refunds. Following the announcement of the arena, Gary Cassidy of Sportskeeda contacted WWE, who confirmed the news to him.

The two WWE NXT events scheduled for July 24th & 25th in Glasgow have been canceled. Following a status change from Ticketmaster, I reached out to WWE – who have confirmed the news. The only NXT UK event currently scheduled is TakeOver: Dublin on October 25th. pic.twitter.com/zxrGXygsiS – Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) June 10, 2020

These would be the first NXT UK events since the Coventry, England recordings in early March. Those recordings were supposed to lead to the NXT UK “Takeover: Dublin” event on April 26, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic forced that program to be delayed until Sunday, October 25.

At the moment this show of NXT UK Takeover in Dublin is the only one announced by the company.

In addition rumors have also emerged that fighters like Pete Dunne who cannot travel to the United States could be participating in an NXT UK event if these can be carried out until the travel ban to the United States is lifted.

We remind you that the current champions of the company are Walter for the NXT UK title, Kay Lee Ray for the NXT UK women’s title and Gallus as NXT UK tag team champions.

