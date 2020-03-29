There is many reasons to record a phone call: record an important decision or agreement with a client, superior or coworker, keep a record of a conversation or meeting and then put in writing the most relevant … In short, record a phone conversation is intended to provide proof that the conversation did occur, as well as we take notes in writing.

Thanks to current technology and computing in particular, it is very easy to record a conversation in order to obtain an audio file that we can save, share or even transcribe manually or automatically. The question is whether we should record that call and under what conditions according to Spanish legislation.

The short answer is yes, you can record a phone call. The most popular example is in those calls that you will have made on some occasion to contract a service Telephone or contracted an electricity or natural gas provider. In the past, the process was exclusively face-to-face, but today, most administrative tasks can be done over the phone and, precisely, recording your voice answering some questions to make it clear that you agree with the service they are offering you.

But let’s expand the catalog of needs or situations in which we are interested in recording a call. Let’s see to what extent Spanish law allows or does not allow us to record a telephone conversation.

Classifying phone recordings

At the legal level, to know if a recording complies with the legislation or not, we must differentiate between two types of recordings: own or others. According to ILP Abogados, “it will be valid to record a conversation as long as it is your own recording, that is, that Whoever is recording is an active subject and participant Of the same”. In other words, “whoever publishes the conversation is the person who issued it, and the one that is recorded has voluntarily agreed to have that contact being responsible for the expressions used and the content of the conservation ”.

In summary. A telephone recording in which those who participate in it is legal they know they’re being recorded and consent to that recording. The same goes for its dissemination, there must be an explicit consent.

Viewed differently. A foreign recording is illegal because it violates a Fundamental Right, specifically that of the secrecy of communications and that is contemplated in the article 18.3 of the Spanish Constitution. That is, recording a phone call from others, in which we do not participate, attempts against the privacy of people. The penalty, according to the Article 197 of the Penal CodeIt can be between one and four years in prison and a fine of 12 to 24 months.

The difference between recording and broadcasting

However. Two separate actions must be distinguished. Recording and broadcasting. The first we have already seen how it is allowed or not as approved by those who appear in it. Separate case is the recording broadcast.

In this case, keeping a phone call private does not have to be illegal, even if it is not consented, if its content is not disseminated, something that would undermine the Organic Law on Data Protection, LOPD, especially if the conversation deals with personal issues of the person who has not given permission for its dissemination. In any case, the LOPD is especially focused on business calls and the possible use made of the recordings and the data that appears in them.

We can record phone conversations to remember them in the future, record a decision or agreement, retrieve it to remind the other person, etc. This does not imply that we are going to spread that call with other people.

Exceptions to the dissemination of non-consensual telephone calls have to do with obtaining evidence for a Judicial process or with informative interest by journalists and the media. However, these exceptions are also legislated. For example, as a general rule the right to privacy prevails over judicial evidence.

In short, for personal use, we can record a phone call if we participate in it, the other participants are notified or not and / or they give their approval. The warning and approval will condition the legality of its dissemination or its use for commercial purposes or in legal proceedings.