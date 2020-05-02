Confusion happened at the door of the Federal Police of Curitiba before the testimony of Sergio Moro began

The presence of police did not prevent a man from acting violently against the press at the main entrance of the PF, in Curitiba, where the former minister Sergio Moro gives testimony this Saturday afternoon (2).

Band News made a live broadcast to show the protests against and in favor of Moro at the entrance of the PF of Curitiba

Photo: Band / Reproduction

Shouting “Globo trash”, the demonstrator attacked the film reporter Robson Silva, RICTV, an affiliate of RecordTV in Parana, for believing he was an employee of TV Globo.

The attacker tried to drop the camera and pushed the cameraman. Wielding a small flag of the Brazil, he ended up restrained by police. A cordon was provided to prevent further turmoil.

In front of TV crews and photographers, a group of supporters of the president Jair Bolsonaro shouted “Out traitor” to whoever was there to defend Moro. A man wearing T-shirt with the face of the ex-president Squid filmed the movement.

