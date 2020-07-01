It was not the dream party, with a victory against his people at the Camp Nou, with a victory against Atlético de Madrid (it was 2-2) or with one more step towards the LaLiga title. In fact it was one further …

But not for that reason does the impressive 700 goals that Lionel Messi celebrated shine, which is also full of records that make up his legend.

This is a review of the most relevant data from the spectacular race of the Argentine 10, whose devastating figures, published by OPTA, are indisputable:

– Lionel Messi has scored 700 goals in his professional career: 630 with FC Barcelona and 70 with the Argentine team.

– The Argentine player made his first goal with FC Barcelona on May 1, 2005, in a league match against Albacete; The last one was scored against Atlético de Madrid on June 30, 2020.

– Messi has scored 630 goals in the 724 games he has played with FC Barcelona (0.87 goals per game). In La Liga he scored 441 in 480 games (0.92), currently being the highest historical scorer in the competition, 130 more than the next player in the ranking (Cristiano Ronaldo, 311) and 276 more than the closest current LaLiga footballer (Karim Benzema, 165).

– Lionel Messi is the player who has scored the most goals with the same team in Europe (630 goals with FC Barcelona in all competitions).

– With his club and national team, Lionel Messi has scored more than 40 goals in the last 11 calendar years and more than 50 in nine of the last 10. In this 2020, he already has 12 goals.

Favorite victims



– Sevilla are the rival to whom Messi has scored the most goals (37 in 39 matches in all competitions), followed by Atlético de Madrid (32 in 41 matches) and Valencia (28 in 34 clashes).

– Messi is the top scorer in the history of the “Clásico”, against Real Madrid (26 goals in 43 games, in all competitions).

– The FC Barcelona striker has faced 40 rivals in La Liga, scoring at least one goal against 37 of them. Only against three teams did he score goals (Xerez, Real Murcia and Cádiz); Xerez is the only one who faced more than once (two games) without scoring.

– Lionel Messi became, in November 2019, the first player to manage to score 34 rivals in the Champions League, beating Cristiano Ronaldo and Raúl González (they scored against 33 opponents each).

How and when do you do your thing?



– Messi has scored the majority of his goals (43.28%) in the final stretch of both the first half (128) and the second period (175).

– 142 of the 700 goals of the Argentine footballer with FC Barcelona and his team have been on a quiet ball (90 from a penalty kick and 52 from a direct free kick).

– Messi has scored 24 header goals throughout his career, the last one in March 2017 against Sporting de Gijón, in La Liga.

– Most of the goals Lionel Messi has scored have been with the left leg: he made 582 of 700 (83.1%); in addition, he performed 92 with the right leg, 24 head and two by another route; within the area it made 580 of 700 (82.8%) and outside it, 120.

– The Argentine has scored three or more goals in 54 games. His record of goals in the same match was achieved in the Champions League, when he made five against Bayer Leverkusen, in March 2012.

– Messi is the player with the most hat-tricks in La Liga history (36).

– Luis Suárez is the player who gave Messi the most assists in his career. In his six seasons at FC Barcelona, ​​the Uruguayan has provided 47 assists to the Argentine. For his part, Messi gave 38 assists to the born in Uruguay.

– Lionel Messi accumulates 250 assists with FC Barcelona in all competitions; Since scoring his first goal on May 1, 2005, the Rosario footballer has participated in 40.2% of the Barcelona team’s total goals in all competitions (880 of 2,185).

– Lionel Messi scored in ten consecutive games between December 2012 and January 2013 (16 goals in total), his historical record with FC Barcelona in all competitions.

Argentina Chapter



-Playing with the Argentina team, the Rosario-born footballer has scored 70 goals; the first was scored on March 1, 2006, in a friendly match against Croatia; The last one was in November 2019, in a friendly duel against Uruguay.

– Messi is the maximum historical scorer of the Argentine National Team, with 70 goals in 138 games played.

– With Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay are the rivals that Messi has scored the most (5 goals each). The players who most assisted Messi with the national team are Sergio Agüero and Gonzalo Higuaín, with nine goal passes; The player Messi attended the most is Gonzalo Higuaín, who gave him seven assists.

I don’t know

– Of his 70 goals with Argentina, he has scored 64 with the left, four with the right and two with the head. 15 of them have been penal and six direct free kick. His best calendar year as a scorer with Argentina was 2012, in which he scored 12 goals.