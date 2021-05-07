Record: Tigres announces the signing of Thauvin, the most valuable in Liga MX

Record in Mexico

Olympique Marseille winger Florian Thauvin has been announced as the new signing of Tigres for the 2021 Apertura of Liga MX. The 28-year-old Frenchman becomes the most valuable soccer player in the history of the Aztec championship.

Thauvin was one of the most sought-after free agents in the market and according to L’Equipe he signed for Tigres for five seasons, with his salary that would be around 4.5 million a year. There he will coincide with the French striker André-Pierre Gignac with whom he shared 72 games for the Marseille club.

With his market value, Florian Thauvin slams the current most sought-after player in Liga MX, Chivas de Guadalajara striker José Juan Macías, valued at 10 million euros.

Florian Thauvin, who won the 2018 World Cup in Russia with France, has been international for his country 10 times and has played for Olympique de Marseille since the summer of 2017, when he was traded by Newcastle United in exchange for 11 million euros.

Florian Thauvin has moved almost 45 million euros in transfers

The Grenoble youth squad has moved a total of 44.85 million euros in signings throughout his professional career. He has accumulated almost 350 games as a professional in which he scored 97 goals and distributed 68 assists.

@FlorianThauvin #EstoEsTigres #PerfilTigre #WelcomeFlorian pic.twitter.com/0tXChtXess – Official Tigres Club (@TigresOficial) May 7, 2021

