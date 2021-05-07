Record! The Canelo vs Saunders fight will have more than 70,000 spectators in the stands

New demonstration of the power to summon Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez. The face to face between the Mexican and British fighter Billy Joe Saunders this Saturday (early morning from Saturday to Sunday in Spain) will gather in the At & T Stadium in Texas (United States), headquarters of the NFL Dallas Cowboys, to more than 60,000 people, a record number.

It will be the world sporting event that attracts the largest number of spectators, after the 51,838 people who witnessed last Saturday the Kentucky Derby of equestrianism and will also surpass the record that until now had the revenge between Muhammad Ali Y Leon spinks in the New Orleans Superdome, today known as Mercedes-Benz Superdome, in 1978, which had 63,352 viewers.

The promotor Eddie Hearn, one of the most influential people in contemporary boxing, has been the driving force behind some of the most engaging evenings in British boxing history, beginning with Carl Froch Y George groves in the Wembley Stadium in London, and then quotes from the heavyweights between Anthony Joshua against Wladimir Klitschko Y Alexander Povetkin (90,000 people saw it live), and also the Cardiff stadium in the face to face between Joseph Parker Y Carlos Takam (which seduced 75,000 people). For this reason, Hearn shows his satisfaction. “It’s one of the biggest events I’ve ever been involved in and this morning we officially broke the record for the largest indoor crowd in American boxing history,” Hearn said.

And is that Alvarez Y Saunders have already broken pre-sale records for their Saturday night bout, with more than 65,000 tickets now sold with a limited remaining as the capacity of the AT&T Stadium It is 80,000 locations.

It is shown that when you do it right, we have a monstrous sport on our hands

“We will have 70,000 people at AT&T Stadium on Saturday night. I am absolutely excited about this, I think this could be the best environment we have ever seen. The numbers for this fight are going really well, and I think this is great for everyone – the biggest live event since the pandemic hit, and boxing has done it. It just goes to show that when you do it right, we have a monstrous sport on our hands, “added Hearn, for whom” boxing will be showcased on Saturday. We can be as proud as peacocks at night as everyone around the world will be looking at us, seeing the atmosphere and saying ‘wow, this is boxing!’ People have to tune in to enjoy this atmosphere and product, and everyone who watches Saturday will be in awe. I’m excited that Billy can come out and show what he’s said he’s always been capable of, and I’m excited for Saul because the atmosphere for him will be amazing, so the best man wins. “

‘Canelo’ Alvarez (55-1-2, 37 KOs) Y Saunders (30-0-0, 14 KOs) will contest the titles of the super middle of the World Boxing Council (WBC) and of the World Boxing Association (WBA), owned by the Mexican boxer, and that of the World Boxing Organization (WBO), which belongs to the British.