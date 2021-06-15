Record Stress on Global Workers During Pandemic: Chart

(Bloomberg) – If your stress level last year was through the roof, know you weren’t alone. A record 43% of employees around the world experienced negative emotion on a daily basis, up from 38% in 2019, according to a Gallup study that evaluated mental health in the workplace. Employees in the United States and Canada reported the highest levels of daily stress, at 57%, followed by 51% in East Asian countries. About 62% of working women in the US and Canada said they felt stressed, 10 points more than men in those nations and a much higher proportion than 41% of workers in Western Europe.

