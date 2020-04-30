With no vaccine in sight, and with a contagion curve that doesn’t seem to flatten out completely, thousands of events are being forced to postpone their activities a second time. This is just the case for Record Store Day 2020, who again had to postpone and reconfigure the event.

Originally, the Record Store Day 2020 was to be held on April 18, but for obvious reasons it was moved to June 20. Already seeing the situation well, and analyzing everything carefully, today (April 29) they announced a new date change and a new modality. It will move to the last third of the year and will be divided into three different days: August 29, September 26 and October 24.

The annual event of 2020 I was aiming to see hundreds of vinyl and cassette releases sold exclusively at independent record stores for a single day. But like everyone, everything has had to be adapted and modified a little to get the most out of the situation.

In a statement, Record Store Day said: The organizers of Record Store Day have discussed numerous possible dates and various ways to rework an event that takes place in thousands of record stores around the world.. Always taking into account the different circumstances and situations that they and their clients could meet at any time this year ”.

The statement added: “Fingers were crossed for the return of the biggest party of the year on the third Saturday in April 2021. Record Store Day Black Friday is still being planned and is scheduled for November 27 ”.

Thousands of independent record stores in all corners of the world were already preparing for the big party. They always put together events like live performances in stores (like the one in Metallica below), small street festivals and entertainment. Everything you need for music lovers to enjoy a very special day.

But with the coronavirus crisis affecting the music industry, organizers have been forced to postpone this year’s event for the second time.

