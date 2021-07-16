Record Risk Investment in Latin American Startups: Graph

(Bloomberg) – Venture capitalists invested a record $ 6.2 billion in Latin America’s burgeoning tech startup scene in the first six months of 2021, surpassing a previous high reached in 2019 and creating a new class of so-called companies. unicorn, according to the Latin American Venture Capital Association (Lavca). The record first half was marked by fundraising for the most valuable startup in the region, the Brazilian fintech Nubank, which received an investment of US $ 750 million led by Berkshire Hathaway Inc. In total, 9 of the 17 unicorn companies – startups valued at $ 1 billion or more – from Latin America have been created since early 2019, according to Lavca records.

