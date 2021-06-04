Record remittances from Mexicans to the US could prop up the peso

EFE videos

“The end of the world as we know it”, the Argentine look at climate change

Buenos Aires, Jun 4 (EFE) .- With its vast extension and biodiversity, Argentina is a suitable country to study the effects of climate change, and that is the objective of the documentary “Point of no return”, which runs from the cold Antarctic to the northern desert to take a local look at a global phenomenon. The biologist, journalist and Deputy Minister of the Environment, Sergio Federovisky leads this work, which will premiere this Saturday on the occasion of World Environment Day, in which he deposits the knowledge of more than 35 years dedicated to environmental preservation with a clear conclusion: climate change means the end of the current reality. “The point of no return is not the end of the world, but rather the end of the world as we know it, and that opens up too great a point of uncertainty because we are facing a point of no return, science is saying that we are very close of a threshold after which nothing will be as it was and we will not be able to return to the previous situation, “he told Efe. THE TIME IS NOW This “point of no return” is not a future problem, but it will be the present generation that will see the devastating effects on the environment. “Every year the record of increased temperatures, heat waves, cold waves, droughts, floods, forest fires … every year, and when we talk about the point of no return, it is very likely to happen. within this generation, it will most likely occur 15-20 years from now, “he added. In the documentary, Federovisky travels through various parts of the country to obtain the testimony of its inhabitants, as well as that of scientists and experts, researchers from the National Council for Scientific and Technical Research (Conicet), politicians, religious leaders and NASA scientists, who They highlight the large volume of information that exists on the phenomenon and the little impact it has on world politics. “Without information it is impossible to make good decisions and, paradoxically, the scientists I interviewed at NASA point out that humanity has never before counted such a volume of data in real time on what is happening on the planet, at least in climate matters, and never before have governments paid so little attention to that data, “he said. The expert links the current situation to “30 years of successive failures in matters of public policy”, since the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in 1992, in which he participated and in which the concept of “sustainable development was established. “, which did not have the desired impact, along with an idea of ​​individual action. “The idea still persists that the issues related to climate change are going to be resolved with individual commitments, so many politicians and many states continue to avoid it to the point of their institutional responsibility, indicating that if you separate the garbage, if you close the tap ( device to cut off the passage of water), if you turn off the light and acquire individual awareness we will solve the problem, “he stressed. A NEW ECONOMIC MODEL His recipe for mitigating this phenomenon is to create a new economic and productive system, since the current capitalist model is “irreconcilable with the possibility of sustainability”, a system he blames for “having grown at the expense of his natural capital and putting its survival as a system at risk due to the disappearance of that natural capital. ” One of the points he covered for the documentary, which will be available for free on the internet, is the town of La Poma, in the northern province of Salta, where scientists project some of the most devastating consequences of climate change. “There in La Poma one of the most dramatic and threatening consequences against the possibility of life caused by climate change will be experienced: heat waves. It is a town that, according to predictive models, will reach 250 days a year with heat waves and maximum temperatures above 50 degrees, that’s what we are talking about when we talk about climate change, “he said. In his view, the current coronavirus pandemic must be analyzed not only from a health point of view but also from an environmental point of view, and he warns that these types of diseases are another symptom of a bad relationship with the environment. “The pandemic is an emergent of the environmental crisis, undoubtedly, because all the zoonoses that we have experienced in recent years, mad cows, bird flu, swine fever, sars, Ebola … are all responses to enslavement permanent that society has on the natural environment, “he concluded. (c) EFE Agency