Record Quarter in Latin America by Brazil Startups: Graph

(Bloomberg) – Venture capital deals in Latin America are on a roll. Startups have raised $ 2.1 billion in funding so far this year, surpassing a quarterly record that the region’s burgeoning tech sector reached last year. Brazil has drawn most of the action with some huge fundraising rounds. Technology company Loft Brasil Tecnologia Ltda raised US $ 425 million this month, delivery startup Loggi Tecnologia Ltda raised an investment of US $ 205 million, and São Paulo-based Nubank, the region’s largest financial technology company, received US $ $ 400 million in January.

Original Note: Brazil Startups Lift Latin America to Record Quarter: Chart

