Record of downloads of the Espabox Guide 2021

Fans keep downloading the ESPABOX 2021 Guide beating record of downloads, which indicates the great interest of readers in the history of our sport.

There are also many who are asking for the Espabox 2021 Guide (100 pages), in book-style color, A4 size, which the printing company prints on request at a price of 30 euros, plus shipping costs. Anyone who wishes can request it at info@espabox.com.

The Guide has the complete updated photo and file of all our professional boxers (253 in total), the summary of 2020, the awards for the best of the year, the results of amateur boxing, national and international professional boxing and multiple reports, as always . Here it can be downloaded for free.

