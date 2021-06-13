Record number of travelers at US airports in one day since the pandemic

The recovery of airlines from the pandemic surpassed a milestone after more than 2 million people passed through security checkpoints at U.S. airports on Friday for the first time since early March 2020.

The US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced Saturday that 2.03 million people were screened at airport checkpoints on Friday. It was the first time in 15 months that the number of reviews has exceeded 2 million in a single day.

Flight reservations have been on the rise since February, when more Americans were vaccinated against COVID-19 and, since restrictions, such as mandatory quarantines, began to be eased, at least within the United States.

The recovery is not over. Crowds on Friday only account for 74% of volume compared to the same day in 2019. However, the 2.03 million figure is 1.5 million above the same day last year, according to the TSA.

The symbolic 2 million mark represents a sea change for the travel industry, which was hit hard by the pandemic. There were days in April 2020 when fewer than 100,000 people boarded planes in the United States and the CEO of Boeing predicted that at least one major American airline would file for bankruptcy.

Most airlines are still losing money. Southwest barely made a profit in the first quarter as it received $ 64 billion in federal pandemic relief for the industry, and other airlines are expected to do the same this year.

The fear of mass layoffs has dissipated. United Airlines, which lost $ 7 billion and threatened to lay off 13,000 workers at the end of last year, this week told its employees that their jobs were safe, even when federal funding ran out in October.

That’s because airlines like United are optimistic about taking advantage of the peak summer vacation season. International and business travel are still very low, but domestic travel for pleasure is practically at the same levels as before the pandemic, according to airline employees.

The airlines are asking their employees to return from their voluntary leave and plan to hire a small number of pilots and other workers within a few months.