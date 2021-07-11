Record night in California. Dodgers break all offensive thermometers

The Dodgers they had the most fabulous offensive night in franchise history. Several all-time records were broken and others were equaled as a record for the entire MLB It was established.

We go by steps. The two Grand Slam connected by Justin Turner and Mookie Betts are scored as the second time in 2021 with two 4-run hits in the same game by the same team. For records, it is the first that this occurs in MLB and the count of the Grand Slam connected by the California Blues is reaching 9 even though we have only traveled the first half of the way.

The Dodgers they hit a total of 8 homers, equaling the most of the franchise in a game. They also scored 22 runs, the most by the home team in any game in Chavez Ravine history.

AJ Pollock – Los Angeles Dodgers (12) pic.twitter.com/Q0IB6h0g3X – MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) July 11, 2021

Also at night they had 3 innings of 5 or more touchdowns, adding 7 in July and 22 throughout the season, numbers without comparison with the rest of the teams of the entire season. MLB.

To complete the task, they traveled a total of 49 bases that constitutes an absolute record for the franchise.

On the way to October these are the nights we would like to see.