Carbon dioxide (CO2) peaked at a seasonal peak of 417.1 parts per million (ppm) last May, representing the highest level on record and 2.4 ppm higher than during the same period in 2019, scientists announced.

“Monthly (CO2) values ​​at Mauna Loa, Hawaii, first broke the 400 ppm threshold in 2014, and are now at levels not experienced by the atmosphere in several million years,” said experts from the National Administration Oceanic and Atmospheric (NOAA) and the Scripps Institute of Oceanography at the University of California, San Diego.

They noted that the rate of increase so far in 2020 “does not seem to reflect a reduction in pollution emissions, due to the sharp global economic slowdown in response to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

People may be surprised to hear that the response to the coronavirus outbreak has not done more to influence CO2 levels, “said geochemist Ralph Keeling, who heads the Scripps Oceanography program at Mauna Loa.

“But the accumulation of CO2 it’s a bit like garbage in a landfill. As we continue to broadcast, it continues to accumulate, ”he indicated.

The experts pointed out that despite the fact that terrestrial plants and the ocean absorb an amount of CO2 equivalent to approximately half of the 40 billion tons of that pollution emitted by humans each year, “the rate of increase in the atmosphere is it has constantly accelerated ”.

They noted that in the 1960s, annual growth averaged 0.8 ppm per year and doubled to 1.6 ppm per year in the 1980s, and remained stable at 1.5 ppm per year in the 1990s.

The average growth rate again increased to 2.0 ppm per year in the 2000s, and increased to 2.4 ppm per year during the past decade. There is abundant and conclusive evidence that acceleration is caused by increased emissions, “said Pieter Tans, chief scientist at the Global Monitoring Laboratory at NOAA.

“We continue to commit our planet, for centuries or more, to more global warming, rising sea levels and extreme weather events each year,” he said.

In accordance with NOAA, the data from CO2 Mauna Loa is the longest record of direct measurements of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere after David Keeling of the Scripps Institute of Oceanography began measuring them in 1958.

The Mauna Loa data, along with measurements from sampling stations around the world, are incorporated into NOAA’s Global Reference Network for Greenhouse Gases, a fundamental research dataset for international climate scientists.