Stephen Loman has been with BRAVE Combat Federation literally from the beginning. He was one of the winners of BRAVE CF 1.

The Philippine star has grown along with the fastest expanding promotion in the world and continues to rise and fall out of the cage as an example of success through sport and has become an example of how far hard work can take you and the talent.

On May 5, “The Sniper” He completed 900 days as the BRAVE Combat Federation World Champion, a title he won with a knockout in the first round over Gurdarshan Mangat in BRAVE CF 9, in 2017.

Since then, Loman has become a superstar in the Philippines, as one of the faces of mixed martial arts in the country and the bravest world champion of BRAVE CF.

Since becoming a world champion, Stephen has grown exponentially as a martial artist, showing off different facets of his way of fighting and coming face to face with some of the world’s most dangerous contenders.

His list of successful defenses includes the former featherweight champion of BRAVE CF, Elias Boudegzdame, and the maximum striker Felipe Efrain.

But it all started with the establishment of a friendly rivalry. Back in BRAVE 1Loman’s first victory under the organization was against a young striker in Frans Mlambo.

They were both on good terms, but the “Black Mamba” He promised to take revenge. So he recovered and went to work, on a winning streak of his own and knocking on the door of the champions.

The second duel between the two came in BRAVE CF 13, which marked the debut of the organization in Europe. In front of people like Amir Khan and Conor McGregorStephen once again suppressed Mlambo’s game and dominated on the way to a unanimous decision verdict in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Soon after, another litmus test was placed in front of him. Felipe Efrain received the KO of the year award in 2017 and is trained by Diego Lima of the legendary Chute Boxe Academy, the best Muay Thai gym in Brazil.

Loman himself, a star of the Lakay team, perhaps one of the hidden gems of the MMA world, wanted to prove that he was more than a fighter.

For five rounds, he came face to face with the division’s strongest scissor and was victorious. When superstar Khabib Nurmagomedov put his belt on BRAVE 18Loman knew he had done something special: He became the first BRAVE Combat Federation champion to defend his belt more than once.

But it was far from over. Then a return home. On the biggest stage, in front of his friends and family, and in memory of his uncle, Loman performed the most dominant performance of his career, annihilating the former world featherweight champion Elias Boudegzdame and successfully defended his throne for the third consecutive time. .

As his legend grew and the days passed, the bantamweight was fighting to get the next shot at the king. The chosen one was Louie Sanoudakis, who was undefeated under BRAVE CF and it could present a lot of problems for Loman.

The two met in the main event of BRAVE CF 30, in India, and Stephen once again took over. Wary of his opponent’s skillful ground game, Loman took charge of the action with leg kicks and combinations that left Sanoudakis helpless on the way to another dominant victory.

As the clock begins to progress on its path to 1000 days as world champion, Loman has yet to find his rival.

Many have tried and many have failed. But he knows that only one is needed. And that’s why hard work, in and out of the gym, doesn’t stop.